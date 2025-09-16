First Financial Corp IN Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $124.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $137.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.51 and its 200 day moving average is $119.93.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.