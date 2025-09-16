Suncor Energy Inc. $SU Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.77%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

