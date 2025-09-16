Contrasting CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and Gartner (NYSE:IT)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) and Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and Gartner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 4.51% 14.73% 6.10% Gartner 19.71% 82.63% 13.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBIZ and Gartner”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $1.81 billion 1.61 $41.04 million $1.74 31.17 Gartner $6.30 billion 2.97 $1.25 billion $16.25 15.22

Gartner has higher revenue and earnings than CBIZ. Gartner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CBIZ and Gartner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gartner 1 6 3 0 2.20

Gartner has a consensus price target of $357.44, indicating a potential upside of 44.54%. Given Gartner’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gartner is more favorable than CBIZ.

Risk and Volatility

CBIZ has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gartner has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Gartner shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of CBIZ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Gartner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gartner beats CBIZ on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc. operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts. The Conferences segment offers executives and teams in an organization the opportunity to learn, share, and network. The Consulting segment offers market-leading research, custom analysis, and on-the-ground support services. This segment also offers actionable solutions for IT-related priorities, including IT cost optimization, digital transformation, and IT sourcing optimization. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.