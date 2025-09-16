Beacon Financial Group Sells 84 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Osprey Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.33.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $123.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $130.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

