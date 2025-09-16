New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 975 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 526.6% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.1% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 186.7% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $286.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $304.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.71. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $287.11.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

