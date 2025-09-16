New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 100,843.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,042,000 after acquiring an additional 691,783 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $285,574,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 75,644 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $67,601,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,429.9% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 67,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after buying an additional 63,515 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $1,013.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,008.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,018.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $893.99 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,069.13.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

