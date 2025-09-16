Head to Head Contrast: PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) vs. TOYO (NASDAQ:TOYO)

PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) and TOYO (NASDAQ:TOYO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

PowerBank has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOYO has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PowerBank and TOYO”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerBank $43.08 million 1.47 -$2.56 million ($0.45) -3.93 TOYO $176.96 million 1.54 $40.61 million N/A N/A

TOYO has higher revenue and earnings than PowerBank.

Profitability

This table compares PowerBank and TOYO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerBank -40.54% -24.80% -8.92% TOYO N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.6% of TOYO shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of TOYO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PowerBank and TOYO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerBank 0 0 3 1 3.25 TOYO 0 0 0 0 0.00

PowerBank presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 182.49%. Given PowerBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PowerBank is more favorable than TOYO.

Summary

TOYO beats PowerBank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerBank

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms. The company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. and changed its name to SolarBank Corporation in October 2022. SolarBank Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About TOYO

TOYO Co. Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of solar cells and modules. It is involved in integrating the upstream production of wafer and silicon, midstream production of solar cell, downstream production of photovoltaic (PV) modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. The company was founded on November 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

