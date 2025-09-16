Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Decreases By 45.8%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,800 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the August 15th total of 23,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SQFT opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.32. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Presidio Property Trust stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 2.74% of Presidio Property Trust worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio Property Trust, Inc (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation.

