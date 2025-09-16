Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Down 9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) fell 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.73 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.73 ($0.04). 100,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,357,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

The stock has a market cap of £6.61 million, a PE ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Phoenix Copper Limited is a North American focused, base and precious metal explorer and developer, with operations near Mackay, Idaho in the Alder Creek mining district. This district includes the historical Empire, Horseshoe, White Knob and Blue Bird Mines, which produced copper at head grades of 6-8% prior to ceasing production in the 1940s.

