Cigna Group $CI Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 590.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,677 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,660 shares during the quarter. Cigna Group makes up approximately 0.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $34,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Impact Investors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Down 1.8%

CI stock opened at $297.31 on Tuesday. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $256.89 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $375.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.76.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

