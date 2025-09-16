Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Up 63.3% in August

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 24,000 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the August 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Sotherly Hotels has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 149,489 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 835,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 207,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 17.0% during the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 169,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

