BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

BrightSpire Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $755.24 million, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.61. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BRSP. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

See Also

