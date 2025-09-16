TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TC Bancshares Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ TCBC opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. TC Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72.

TC Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 63.0%.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

