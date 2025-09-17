Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day moving average is $88.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

