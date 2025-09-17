Finley Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Finley Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.8% of Finley Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Finley Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,303,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,853 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,731.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,485,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,923 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,800,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,999,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,470,000 after acquiring an additional 575,932 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

