Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,198 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $249.00 to $247.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.46.

FedEx Stock Up 0.9%

FDX stock opened at $227.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.37 and its 200 day moving average is $226.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

