Sapient Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $30,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, XN LP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $262.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

