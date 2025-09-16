Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Trading 8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.80 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 10.80 ($0.15). 173,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 325,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.14).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,041.18 and a beta of 1.19.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conroy Gold and Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.