Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 41,400 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the August 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company's stock are sold short.

Toro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TORO opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Toro had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter.

About Toro

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

