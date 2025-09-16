Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, October 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $74.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.96. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $75.46.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1,567.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.