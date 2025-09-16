Cormark Has Negative Forecast for Centerra Gold Q3 Earnings

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Cormark decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Monday, September 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.42 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.21%.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $9.43.
Centerra Gold Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 37.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,180,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 594,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 57,609 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Centerra Gold
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts in 2025 — With More to Come
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.