Cormark Has Negative Forecast for Centerra Gold Q3 Earnings

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Cormark decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Monday, September 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.42 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.21%.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $9.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 37.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,180,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 594,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 57,609 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

