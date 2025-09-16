MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $14,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $131.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $100.87 and a 1 year high of $132.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average of $122.79.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

