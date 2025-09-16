Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,807 Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,337,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,631,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,304,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,614 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,828,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,384,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152,244 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTRA. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

