Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Shares Purchased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $17,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 645,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,225,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.55. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.