Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Purchased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 513,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,586 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $30,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

