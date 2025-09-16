Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 49,256 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CNH opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

