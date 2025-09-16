Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up about 1.8% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15,313.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,712,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,969,000 after buying an additional 1,701,588 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4,711.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,421,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,198,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,482,000 after purchasing an additional 259,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,046,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,036,000 after purchasing an additional 143,411 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.12. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.