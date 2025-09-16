JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF $BBUS Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,399 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 98.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 462.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of BATS BBUS opened at $119.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $86.94 and a 52 week high of $115.07.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

