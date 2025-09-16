Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives $67.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.9444.

RNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RNA

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

In other news, insider Eric Mosbrooker sold 130,807 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $5,763,356.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,300. The trade was a 70.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 107,500 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $5,119,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,733. This trade represents a 84.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 540,499 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,854 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,053,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,844 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,684,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $28,261,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $22,765,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $15,498,000.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

RNA opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $56.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.