American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Mirabaud & Cie SA lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 10,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 81,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $143.30.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $137.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.75. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

