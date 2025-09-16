SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9,627.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,321,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,158 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,987,000 after acquiring an additional 650,315 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,381 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,963,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,575,000 after acquiring an additional 234,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,782 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

