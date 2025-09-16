Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $981.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.71. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,829,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 88.0% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,531,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,325 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,672,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,086,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.