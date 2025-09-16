RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $112,000 Investment in SoundHound AI, Inc. $SOUN

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,552.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 72.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 254,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $2,380,959.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,749,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,378,034.40. This represents a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 60,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $602,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 477,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,570. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 780,965 shares of company stock valued at $7,350,999 in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SOUN. Oppenheimer began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 0.5%

SOUN opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 2.58.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 171.81% and a negative return on equity of 73.13%. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 216.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

