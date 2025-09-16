Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.2% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 17,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Trust Co of the South increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 25,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $260.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $244.91 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.47. The company has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.02%.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,115 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

