Parallel Advisors LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

