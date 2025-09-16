Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Enbridge by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 55,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Enbridge by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Texas Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $7,989,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.6839 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 134.98%.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

