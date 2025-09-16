Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 380.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%
IJS stock opened at $110.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.23. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
