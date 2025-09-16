Clime Capital (ASX:CAM) Insider Ronni Chalmers Purchases 20,000 Shares

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) insider Ronni Chalmers acquired 20,000 shares of Clime Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.70 per share, with a total value of A$14,060.00.
Ronni Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 8th, Ronni Chalmers acquired 20,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.70 per share, with a total value of A$14,060.00.
- On Wednesday, September 10th, Ronni Chalmers acquired 20,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.70 per share, with a total value of A$14,060.00.
- On Wednesday, September 3rd, Ronni Chalmers acquired 27,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.70 per share, with a total value of A$18,954.00.
- On Monday, September 1st, Ronni Chalmers sold 2,564,894 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.00, for a total value of A$2,564,894.00.
The company has a market cap of $117.02 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 69.47, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83.
Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.
