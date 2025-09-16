BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) SVP Tracy Ward Sells 720 Shares of Stock

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) SVP Tracy Ward sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $12,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,553.15. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BlackSky Technology Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $699.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.16. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 82.04% and a negative return on equity of 52.27%. BlackSky Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BlackSky Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on BlackSky Technology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BlackSky Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BlackSky Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackSky Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BlackSky Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 35,575.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 6,937.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 40.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

