Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ Shares Acquired by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

