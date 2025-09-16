Little House Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.2% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $93.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.91. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

