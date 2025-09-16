First Bank & Trust Has $1.79 Million Stake in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,206 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank Of Montreal by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,997,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,960,102,000 after buying an additional 503,027 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,215,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,962 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 213.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,259,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,061 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bank Of Montreal by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,938,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,165,000 after purchasing an additional 303,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Bank Of Montreal by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,864,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,445,000 after purchasing an additional 163,087 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. CIBC raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank Of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Bank Of Montreal Stock Up 1.2%

BMO stock opened at $127.82 on Tuesday. Bank Of Montreal has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $127.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.04.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

Bank Of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

