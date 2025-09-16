First Bank & Trust Acquires 188 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 370.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DY opened at $255.50 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.37 and a 52 week high of $285.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.43.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

