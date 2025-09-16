First Bank & Trust Has $2.73 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

First Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,985,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 23,543.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,053,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,370,000 after buying an additional 1,049,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,135,000 after buying an additional 494,224 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $97,505,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,720,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,521,000 after acquiring an additional 398,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $271.41 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.04 and a 1-year high of $279.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Macquarie raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.40.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

