Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) vs. Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Financial Survey

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Natural Health Trends pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.2%. Spectrum Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Natural Health Trends pays out 2,666.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Spectrum Brands pays out 70.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spectrum Brands has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Natural Health Trends has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Brands has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Health Trends 0 0 0 0 0.00 Spectrum Brands 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Natural Health Trends and Spectrum Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Spectrum Brands has a consensus target price of $74.80, indicating a potential upside of 43.34%. Given Spectrum Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Natural Health Trends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Natural Health Trends shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Natural Health Trends shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natural Health Trends and Spectrum Brands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Health Trends $42.96 million 1.25 $570,000.00 $0.03 155.33 Spectrum Brands $2.96 billion 0.43 $124.80 million $2.68 19.47

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Natural Health Trends. Spectrum Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Health Trends, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Health Trends and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Health Trends 0.83% 1.09% 0.66% Spectrum Brands 2.56% 5.27% 2.88%

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Natural Health Trends on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Health Trends

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements. It also provides beauty products, such as age-defying and hydrating cleansers, creams, lotions, serums, and toners; and lifestyle products, which include weight management and energy enhancing supplements, as well as topical gels. In addition, the company offers home appliances; and daily products, such as oral care, hair care, and body care. It sells its products directly to consumers, as well as through an e-commerce retail platform in the United States, Canada, Cayman Islands, Mexico, Peru, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Florida Institute of Massage Therapy, Inc. and changed its name to Natural Health Trends Corp. in June 1993. Natural Health Trends Corp. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand. The Global Pet Care segment provides dog and cat chews, treats, wet and dry foods, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, indoor birds, and small animal food and care products under the Good'n'Fun, DreamBone, GOOD BOY, SmartBones, IAMS, EUKANUBA, Nature's Miracle, FURminator, Dingo, 8IN1, Meowee!, and Wild Harvest brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, stand-alone tanks, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Instant Ocean, GloFish, and OmegaSea brands. The Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest control solutions under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; household surface cleaning, maintenance, and restoration products, including bottled liquids, mops, wipes, and markers under the Rejuvenate brand name; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.