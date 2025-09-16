Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,949,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,280,000 after acquiring an additional 478,833 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,053,000 after acquiring an additional 70,735 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,466,000 after acquiring an additional 84,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,238,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,374,000 after buying an additional 72,697 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $25.55.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

