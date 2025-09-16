Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 72,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,162,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,086,000 after buying an additional 3,037,583 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,556,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,257,000 after acquiring an additional 746,666 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,710,000 after acquiring an additional 490,739 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

