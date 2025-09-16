Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,183 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 3.9% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $68,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 144,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period.

DFAU stock opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.86. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

