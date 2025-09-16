Head to Head Review: Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) versus Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) and Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hudson Technologies and Presidio Property Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies $237.12 million 1.92 $24.39 million $0.40 26.10 Presidio Property Trust $18.05 million 0.45 -$25.63 million ($11.63) -0.48

Analyst Ratings

Hudson Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudson Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hudson Technologies and Presidio Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60 Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hudson Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $8.63, indicating a potential downside of 17.39%. Given Hudson Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Hudson Technologies has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Technologies and Presidio Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies 8.08% 7.26% 5.87% Presidio Property Trust -63.99% -21.64% -5.45%

Summary

Hudson Technologies beats Presidio Property Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers Chiller Chemistry, which integrates several fluid tests of an operating system and the corresponding laboratory results into an engineering report; Fluid Chemistry, an abbreviated version of Chiller Chemistry, which is designed to quickly identify systems that require further examination; SmartEnergy OPS, a web-based real time continuous monitoring system, for measuring, modifying and improving the efficiency of energy systems, including air conditioning and refrigeration systems, in industrial and commercial applications; and ChillSmart, which combines the system optimization with Chiller Chemistry for providing a snapshot of a packaged chiller's operating efficiency and health. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation. In October 2017, we changed our name from NetREIT, Inc., to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Through Presidio Property Trust, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partnerships, we own 12 commercial properties in fee interest, two of which we own as a partial interest in various affiliates, in which we serve as general partner, member and/or manager, and a special purpose acquisition company (until deconsolidation in September 2023). The Company has determined that the limited partnerships in which it owns less than 100% should be included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as the Company directs their activities and has control of such limited partnerships.

