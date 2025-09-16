Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

